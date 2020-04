In light of the continuing situation regarding COVID-19, Johnsons are making further temporary changes to their bus services.

From Sunday 5th April, some services will be operating on a further reduced timetable, whilst a small number of services will be temporairily suspended until further notice.

Full detals of the services affeted can be found on the Johnsons website. Temporary timtables will be uploaded to the dedicated page on Johnsons website as soon as they are available.