Temporary public bus changes

As a result of the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19, the majority of public bus services in Warwickshire are now operating temporary timetables. A summary of these changes can be found below.

Please remember, people should only be using public transport if absolutely essential to do so in accordance with the latest government guidance. If your journey is essential, please follow the social distancing rules, and use contactless payment to pay for your tickets where possible.

Stagecoach

All services are operating amended timetables. details of how services are affected in each area, including temporary timetables, can be found on the dedicated page on Stagecoach's website.

Arriva Midlands

Emergency timtables have been introduced with some services operating a Saturday service on weekdays, and other services running at reduced frequency. Further updates can be found on the Arriva Midlands website.

National Express Coventry

Services are running amended timetables. Links to the new timetables for service within Warwickshire are below. Further details can be found on the National Express Coventry website.

Service 11

Service 16

Service 20

Service 539

Service 580

Diamond Bus

All service are running amended timetables. Services 15, X19, 27, and 229 will all be operating Saturday levels of service on weekdays. Service 247 will be operating to an emergency timetable Monday to Saturday. Further updates can be found on the Diamond Bus website.

Johnsons

All services are operating temporary timetables. Copies of all these timetables can be found on Johnsons website.

Stratford upon Avon Park and ride service have been suspended until further notice. The car park will remain open as normal however the terminal building is closed.

Travel de Courcey

Service 585 is operating an amended timetable.

IndieGo

IndieGO is still taking bookings for essential travel. Please contact the booking team using the details provided on the website.

Shipston Link

All Shipston Link services are suspended until further notice.

Hedgehog Community Bus

Hedgehog Community Bus services are suspended until further notice.

As the current situation continues to develop it is possible operators may make further changes to services. We advise passengers to check directly with the operator of the service they wish to use before traveling.