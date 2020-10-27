22/01/2019 and 10/07/2018 Jack Burton director of Jack Burton Property Services Ltd, trading as Roofwise, Holderhurst Road, Bournemouth

Jack Burton director of Jack Burton Property Services Ltd, trading as Roofwise, Holderhurst Road, Bournemouth
Defendant Name & Address: Jack Burton director of Jack Burton Property Services Ltd, trading as Roofwise, Holderhurst Road, Bournemouth
Date: 22/01/2019 and 10/07/2018
Court Verdict: Guilty
Brief Details of Case:
- Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations – failed to provide material information as to loft insulation and roofing work to be carried out at a consumer’s home (price, thickness, areas to be covered)
- Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations – contravened the requirements of professional diligence by carrying out loft insulation work that was unnecessary
Penalty/Outcome:
Defendant ordered to pay:
- Fines: £3,786
- Prosecution costs: £7,148.85
- Victim surcharges: £218