Coronavirus (Covid-19)

If you need Covid-19 related support please call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447.

For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.

22/01/2019 and 10/07/2018 Jack Burton director of Jack Burton Property Services Ltd, trading as Roofwise, Holderhurst Road, Bournemouth

Jack Burton director of Jack Burton Property Services Ltd, trading as Roofwise, Holderhurst Road, Bournemouth

Defendant Name & Address: Jack Burton director of Jack Burton Property Services Ltd, trading as Roofwise, Holderhurst Road, Bournemouth

Date: 22/01/2019 and 10/07/2018

Court Verdict: Guilty

Brief Details of Case: 

  • Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations – failed to provide material information as to loft insulation and roofing work to be carried out at a consumer’s home (price, thickness, areas to be covered)
  • Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations – contravened the requirements of professional diligence by carrying out loft insulation work that was unnecessary

Penalty/Outcome:

Defendant ordered to pay:

  • Fines: £3,786
  • Prosecution costs: £7,148.85
  • Victim surcharges: £218

Published: 27th October 2020

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed