07/12/2018 Paul Raybone, director of RoofTech PRR Ltd, The Riddings, Amington, Tamworth

Defendant Name & Address: Paul Raybone, director of RoofTech PRR Ltd, The Riddings, Amington, Tamworth
Date: 07/12/2018
Court Verdict: Guilty
Brief Details of Case:
- Fraud Act – falsely represented that £11,600 was a fair price for domestic roofing work
- Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations – contravened the requirements of professional diligence by starting work on the consumers’ home without first obtaining their agreement, failing to give cancellation rights, failing to include correct company name details in the invoice, failing to respond to requests for an explanation of the price charged
- Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations – engaged in aggressive commercial practices by harassing consumers for payment and threatening to rip their roof off unless they paid
Penalty/Outcome:
- 12mths in custody
- Ordered to pay
- £1,000 compensation
- Disqualified from being a company director for 5yrs