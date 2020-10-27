16/08/2018 Christopher Wenlock, Canterbury Road, West Bromwich

Christopher Wenlock, Canterbury Road, West Bromwich
Defendant Name & Address: Christopher Wenlock, Canterbury Road, West Bromwich
Date: 16/08/2018
Brief Details of Case:
Promises given to the Court not to:
- Cause unnecessary damage to consumers’ homes while installing/repairing roofs, boilers or heating (or associated building, plumbing or electrical work)
- Make false statements to consumers to induce them to enter into contracts
- Make false statements to consumers about the need for replacement or repair work
- Increase the contract price, or make additional charges for work falling within an existing contract (except where additional work is unforeseen)
- Make false statements about consumers’ rights, including whether repairs fall within the guarantee
- Falsely state that Adam Askey is a “family run business”
- Use false statements or symbols in advertising; claiming direct or indirect approval of the business or its products
- Give false or misleading information about consumers’ liability for death or injury of contractors who hold inadequate insurance
- Make false claims about salesmen’s qualifications
- Make any other false claims in advertising
- Fail to comply with the legal requirement to carry out work with reasonable care and skill
- Provide unclear, unintelligible, ambiguous or contradictory information as to which company within the Adam Askey group consumers are contracting with
- Fail to remedy breaches of consumer contracts, or fail to do so in a timely manner
- Harass elderly or vulnerable consumers for payment before they’ve received an invoice detailing work done and amounts due
- Make false claims that the business has been approved, endorsed or authorised by a public or private body (or make such a claim without complying with the terms of the approval, endorsement or authorisation)
- Fail to supply information legally required to be given to consumers before they’re tied to a contract (including information about cancellation rights, where appropriate)
- Use contract terms that seek to exclude, restrict or limit the company’s liability for failure to perform services with reasonable care & skill, within a reasonable time and in compliance with anything said or written to the consumer that has become part of the contract (including making restrictive, onerous or disadvantageous conditions for consumers seeking to pursue their rights)
- Use contractual terms that are unfair to consumers
- Fail to honour things said or written to consumers (where those things are taken into account by consumers making decisions about contracting with the company)
Penalty/Outcome:
- Breaking promises given to the Court may constitute Contempt of Court, which is punishable with a fine or imprisonment
- Defendant to pay £1,500 prosecution costs