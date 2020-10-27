Coronavirus (Covid-19)

If you need Covid-19 related support please call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447.

For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.

21/11/2017 Ewan Wells, Bridge Farm, Hunningham, Warwickshire

Ewan Wells, Bridge Farm, Hunningham, Warwickshire

Defendant Name & Address: Ewan Wells, Bridge Farm, Hunningham, Warwickshire

Date: 21/11/2017

Court Verdict: Guilty

Brief Details of Case: 

  • Animal Welfare Act – failed to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of animals were met
  • Animal By-Products Regulations – failed to ensure dead animals were stored where no animal or bird would have access to them pending disposal (x3 offences)

Penalty/Outcome:

  • 3yr conditional discharge
  • and ordered to pay: £6,522.79 prosecution costs and £20 victim surcharge

Published: 27th October 2020

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed