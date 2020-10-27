21/11/2017 Ewan Wells, Bridge Farm, Hunningham, Warwickshire

Ewan Wells, Bridge Farm, Hunningham, Warwickshire
Date: 21/11/2017
Court Verdict: Guilty
Brief Details of Case:
- Animal Welfare Act – failed to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of animals were met
- Animal By-Products Regulations – failed to ensure dead animals were stored where no animal or bird would have access to them pending disposal (x3 offences)
Penalty/Outcome:
- 3yr conditional discharge
- and ordered to pay: £6,522.79 prosecution costs and £20 victim surcharge