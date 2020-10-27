18/05/2017 Aaron Nickols t/a UK Weight Loss

Aaron Nickols t/a UK Weight Loss
Date: 18/05/2017
Court Verdict: Guilty
Brief Details of Case:
- Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations – lacked professional diligence by:
- Failing to provide consumers with information about their cancellation rights
- Failing to respond promptly to complaints by unsatisfied customers
- Supplying Home Use Ultrasound Cavitation equipment which was not of satisfactory quality and not fit for purpose
- Failing to provide the business proprietor’s name and address on letters, invoices or when a request for this information was made
- Advertising an incorrect/inappropriate address on the business website
- Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations – making false or misleading claims in national newspapers about the weight loss benefits of using a low frequency ultrasound device
- Consumer Protection Act – supplied Home Use Ultrasound Cavitation equipment fitted with a plug that didn’t comply with British Standards
Penalty/Outcome:
- 9mths imprisonment, suspended for 2yrs
- 150hrs unpaid work and ordered to pay: £5,000 prosecution costs and £100 victim surcharge