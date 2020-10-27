Coronavirus (Covid-19)

18/05/2017 Aaron Nickols t/a UK Weight Loss

Aaron Nickols t/a UK Weight Loss

Defendant Name & Address: Aaron Nickols t/a UK Weight Loss

Date: 18/05/2017

Court Verdict: Guilty

Brief Details of Case: 

  • Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations – lacked professional diligence by:
  1. Failing to provide consumers with information about their cancellation rights
  2. Failing to respond promptly to complaints by unsatisfied customers
  3. Supplying Home Use Ultrasound Cavitation equipment which was not of satisfactory quality and not fit for purpose
  4. Failing to provide the business proprietor’s name and address on letters, invoices or when a request for this information was made
  5. Advertising an incorrect/inappropriate address on the business website
  • Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations – making false or misleading claims in national newspapers about the weight loss benefits of using a low frequency ultrasound device
  • Consumer Protection Act – supplied Home Use Ultrasound Cavitation equipment fitted with a plug that didn’t comply with British Standards

Penalty/Outcome:

  • 9mths imprisonment, suspended for 2yrs
  • 150hrs unpaid work and ordered to pay: £5,000 prosecution costs and £100 victim surcharge

Published: 27th October 2020

