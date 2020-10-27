Coronavirus (Covid-19)

26/04/2017 Mark Kellegher t/a Mark Kellegher Building Services Ltd, Speedwell Lane, Baddesley Ensor, Atherstone, Warwickshire

Mark Kellegher t/a Mark Kellegher Building Services Ltd, Speedwell Lane, Baddesley Ensor, Atherstone, Warwickshire

Defendant Name & Address: Mark Kellegher t/a Mark Kellegher Building Services Ltd, Speedwell Lane, Baddesley Ensor, Atherstone, Warwickshire

Date: 26/04/2017

Court Verdict: Court Order Issued

Brief Details of Case: 

Forbidden from:

  • Making false or misleading statements to consumers about delivery dates for goods and services
  • Failing to pay suppliers, contractors etc resulting in customers having to pay themselves
  • Failing to remove waste from customers’ properties
  • Failing to complete work
  • Demanding extra payment beyond that quoted for work
  • Failing to comply with the legal requirement to perform services with reasonable care and skill
  • Failing to comply with the legal requirement to charge only a reasonable amount for services, and no more
  • Failing to comply with the legal requirement to carry out services within a reasonable time

Penalty/Outcome: Failure to comply with a Court Order may constitute Contempt of Court, which is punishable with a fine or imprisonment

Published: 27th October 2020

