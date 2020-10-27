26/04/2017 Mark Kellegher t/a Mark Kellegher Building Services Ltd, Speedwell Lane, Baddesley Ensor, Atherstone, Warwickshire

Mark Kellegher t/a Mark Kellegher Building Services Ltd, Speedwell Lane, Baddesley Ensor, Atherstone, Warwickshire
Date: 26/04/2017
Court Verdict: Court Order Issued
Brief Details of Case:
Forbidden from:
- Making false or misleading statements to consumers about delivery dates for goods and services
- Failing to pay suppliers, contractors etc resulting in customers having to pay themselves
- Failing to remove waste from customers’ properties
- Failing to complete work
- Demanding extra payment beyond that quoted for work
- Failing to comply with the legal requirement to perform services with reasonable care and skill
- Failing to comply with the legal requirement to charge only a reasonable amount for services, and no more
- Failing to comply with the legal requirement to carry out services within a reasonable time
Penalty/Outcome: Failure to comply with a Court Order may constitute Contempt of Court, which is punishable with a fine or imprisonment