02/02/2017 Richard Birch (former director of Darcy & Demi Ltd), Churchill Road, Sedgeberrow, Worcestershire

Defendant Name & Address: Richard Birch (former director of Darcy & Demi Ltd), Churchill Road, Sedgeberrow, Worcestershire
Date: 02/02/2017
Court Verdict: Guilty
Brief Details of Case:
- Fraud Act – dishonestly made false representations about roofing work
- Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations – lacked professional diligence by carrying out overpriced, shoddy and unnecessary roofing work
Penalty/Outcome:
- 10mths imprisonment (suspended for 2yrs)
- 180hrs unpaid work
- and ordered to pay: £6000 prosecution costs