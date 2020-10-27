Coronavirus (Covid-19)

02/02/2017 Richard Birch (former director of Darcy & Demi Ltd), Churchill Road, Sedgeberrow, Worcestershire

Date: 02/02/2017

Court Verdict: Guilty

Brief Details of Case: 

  • Fraud Act – dishonestly made false representations about roofing work
  • Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations – lacked professional diligence by carrying out overpriced, shoddy and unnecessary roofing work

Penalty/Outcome: 

  • 10mths imprisonment (suspended for 2yrs)
  • 180hrs unpaid work
  • and ordered to pay: £6000 prosecution costs

 

Published: 27th October 2020

