Due to the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19, Diamond Bus will be making temporary changes to their timetables with effect from Monday 30th March 2020.

Services 15, X19, 27, and 229 will all be operating Saturday levels of service on weekdays. Service 247 will be operating to a special timetable Monday -Saturday. These changes will take effect from Monday 30th March 2020 until further notice.

Full details and further updates can be found on the Diamond Bus website.