The A425 Leamington Road from Southam will be closed from 26th October 2020 until 30th June 2021 to allow for HS2 works to be carried out.

During this time, Stagecoach services 63, 501, and 665 will need to operate different routes and timetables to normal. For details of the temporary routes and timetables please visit Stagecoach's website.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.