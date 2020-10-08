Bus service arrangements during closure of Church Lane, Cubbington - 13th October 2020

Church Lane, Cubbington, will be closed on Tuesday 13th October for carriageway patching.

During this closure, the Stagecoach service 67A will be unable to serve stops on Windmill Hill, Queen Street, High Street or Rugby Road, Cubbington. Should you need to travel on that bus between the above dates please arrange to make the journey with a local taxi company instead and your fare(s) will be reimbursed in line with the Terms and Conditions below.

Terms and conditions:

Reimbursement will only be paid for journeys on the above dates, between Cubbington Village and anywhere else that the bus you require serves, during the times that the bus normally operates only and any return journey under the same conditions. A receipt MUST be obtained from the Taxi

company for the journey and sent to Passenger Transport Dept, Transport Operations, Warwickshire County Council, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, Warwickshire. CV34 4SX. Please include your name, address, contact telephone number and your bank details (bank name, sort code and account no). Please mark the envelope CONFIDENTIAL. Reimbursements will be paid via bank transfer as soon as possible. No reimbursement will be paid without an official receipt from a licenced Taxi company. Warwickshire County Council cannot be held responsible for any items lost in the post.

Details of Taxi companies can be obtained from the Transport Operations Dept on 01926 412929 (opt 2 from the menu), via email on [email protected] or via Twitter @wccbusservices.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.