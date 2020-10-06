Emotional Well-being Support for Town Centre Micro and Small Businesses in Warwickshire

The upheaval and stress of the Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the mental health and wellbeing of many within our community.

While large businesses have the benefit of an HR department and a range of support services, many small and micro businesses don’t have the infrastructure in-house to provide support to employees struggling with stress and anxiety.

This is why Warwickshire County Council is extending its successful internal Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) to the employees and owners of micro and small businesses, with 10 or less employees, operating in the towns of Warwickshire who may need help at this time.

Employees’ anxieties can be wide-ranging, including worries about their own health, the health of their families, the impact of the restrictions, financial worries, depression brought about by isolation and loss of freedom. Business owners also have to contend with these issues as well as the pressure of keeping their businesses going.

The Employee Assistance Programme provides access to practical and emotional support on a wide range of topics including work, career, relationship, family, money management, debt, health and wellbeing.

Cllr Isobel Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Mental well-being is always an important area of concern, but we are aware that now more than ever, it's an issue businesses are facing. We recognise this has been a particularly difficult time for micro and small businesses. While small businesses will be aware of how Covid-19 has affected individuals, they won’t have the HR support found in larger organisations, and may struggle to provide the appropriate support around mental health and well-being to staff during this time of ongoing upheaval and stress. We hope the opportunity to access to the County Council’s own Employee Assistance Programme will be a big help to employees and owners of micro and small businesses in our towns.”

How it works: businesses can register their interest in this free service with no obligation to access the programme. They then make employees aware of the support and how to access the 24/7, 365 a day helpline. The service can be accessed directly and confidentially without further manager involvement.

In the first instance, to register for the programme, eligible businesses should complete a simple form which can be accessed here: Employee Assistance Programme form

This initiative is just one of a package of measures to support local businesses recover from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The County Council has developed an economic recovery plan and allocated a budget of £6 million to support the immediate recovery of the local economy. This plan is supporting a number of new, or extended, activities to support businesses. To find out more about the County Council’s business support schemes visit: Warwickshire County Council Business Support