29/09/2016 David Nwachukwu Ilukwe t/a Coventry Car Mart Coventry Auto Lounge Prestige Auto Lounge

David Nwachukwu Ilukwe t/a Coventry Car Mart Coventry Auto Lounge Prestige Auto Lounge
Date: 29/09/2016
Court Verdict: Court Order Issued
Brief Details of Case:
Forbidden from:
- Contravening the Consumer Rights Act by not complying with the requirement that vehicles sold must be of satisfactory quality
- Contravening the Consumer Rights Act by not complying with the requirement that vehicles sold must be as described
- Contravening the Road Traffic Act by supplying any vehicle in an unroadworthy condition
- Contravening the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations by falsely describing any vehicle specification, or the existence of full service history
- Contravening the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations by failing to respond to telephone calls, emails and correspondence from consumers regarding faulty vehicles, or failing to comply with a consumers’ request to exercise his statutory rights where vehicles are not of satisfactory quality or misdescribed
Penalty/Outcome: Failure to comply with a Court Order may constitute Contempt of Court, which is punishable with a fine or imprisonment