Coronavirus (Covid-19)

If you need Covid-19 related support please call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447.

For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.

04/05/2016 Paul Mahon t/a Bedworth Domestic Appliances, Wash Vac Services, CV7 Domestic Appliance Repairs, Warwickshire

Paul Mahon t/a Bedworth Domestic Appliances, Wash Vac Services, CV7 Domestic Appliance Repairs, Warwickshire

Defendant Name & Address: Paul Mahon t/a Bedworth Domestic Appliances, Wash Vac Services, CV7 Domestic Appliance Repairs, Warwickshire

Date: 04/05/2016 

Court Verdict: Contempt of Court ASBO issued

Brief Details of Case: 

Forbidden from:

  • Working as a seller or repairer of domestic appliances unless as an employee of a company which has been incorporated for at least 5yrs
  • Being involved in estimating, quoting, negotiating contracts or taking payments from customers
  • Trading under any name other than Paul Mahon
  • Acting in a manner that causes or is likely to cause alarm, harassment or distress in the course of his business

Penalty/Outcome: 

  • 12mths imprisonment
  • ASBO issued

Published: 1st October 2020

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed