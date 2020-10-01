04/05/2016 Paul Mahon t/a Bedworth Domestic Appliances, Wash Vac Services, CV7 Domestic Appliance Repairs, Warwickshire

Paul Mahon t/a Bedworth Domestic Appliances, Wash Vac Services, CV7 Domestic Appliance Repairs, Warwickshire
Date: 04/05/2016
Court Verdict: Contempt of Court ASBO issued
Brief Details of Case:
Forbidden from:
- Working as a seller or repairer of domestic appliances unless as an employee of a company which has been incorporated for at least 5yrs
- Being involved in estimating, quoting, negotiating contracts or taking payments from customers
- Trading under any name other than Paul Mahon
- Acting in a manner that causes or is likely to cause alarm, harassment or distress in the course of his business
Penalty/Outcome:
- 12mths imprisonment
- ASBO issued