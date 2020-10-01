03/03/2016 Haroon Chaudry, Rapid Repairs (Atherstone) Ltd, Nuneaton Road, Atherstone, Warwickshire

Haroon Chaudry, Rapid Repairs (Atherstone) Ltd, Nuneaton Road, Atherstone, Warwickshire
Defendant Name & Address: Haroon Chaudry, Rapid Repairs (Atherstone) Ltd, Nuneaton Road, Atherstone, Warwickshire
Date: 03/03/2016
Court Verdict: Guilty
Brief Details of Case: Fraud Act –selling a “clocked” van using a false advertisement, false MOT certificate and false service history, making/altering an MOT certificate with a false mileage (x5 offences)
Penalty/Outcome:
- 26 weeks imprisonment (suspended for 12mths)
- 200hrs unpaid work
and ordered to pay:
- £7000 prosecution costs
- £80 victim surcharge