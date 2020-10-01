Coronavirus (Covid-19)

If you need Covid-19 related support please call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447.

For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.

03/03/2016 Haroon Chaudry, Rapid Repairs (Atherstone) Ltd, Nuneaton Road, Atherstone, Warwickshire

Haroon Chaudry, Rapid Repairs (Atherstone) Ltd, Nuneaton Road, Atherstone, Warwickshire

Defendant Name & Address: Haroon Chaudry, Rapid Repairs (Atherstone) Ltd, Nuneaton Road, Atherstone, Warwickshire

Date: 03/03/2016

Court Verdict: Guilty

Brief Details of Case: Fraud Act –selling a “clocked” van using a false advertisement, false MOT certificate and false service history, making/altering an MOT certificate with a false mileage (x5 offences)

Penalty/Outcome: 

  • 26 weeks imprisonment (suspended for 12mths)
  • 200hrs unpaid work

and ordered to pay:

  • £7000 prosecution costs
  • £80 victim surcharge

Published: 1st October 2020

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed