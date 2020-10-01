02/03/2016 Connan Alexander Harvey t/a Alex Harvey Specialist Cars, Priors Marsden, Warwickshire

Connan Alexander Harvey t/a Alex Harvey Specialist Cars, Priors Marsden, Warwickshire
Defendant Name & Address: Connan Alexander Harvey t/a Alex Harvey Specialist Cars, Priors Marsden, Warwickshire
Date: 02/03/2016
Court Verdict: Guilty
Brief Details of Case:
- Fraud Act – clocking cars, misdescribing cars, forging documents (x5 offences)
- Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations –failing to act with professional diligence - failing to provide vehicles that were roadworthy, failing to respond promptly to complaints, failing to carry out proper checks on the history of vehicles sold
- Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations – sold a car he didn’t have the legal right to sell
Penalty/Outcome: 12 months imprisonment