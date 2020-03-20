Temporary changes to validity times for Concessionary Bus Passes

Warwickshire County Council, in partnership with bus operators across the County, will be allowing holders of free bus passes to travel all day with immediate effect, until further notice.

The 9am start time will no longer apply. We will also be accepting passes issued by other local authorities for all day travel.

This will only apply to journeys starting within Warwickshire - if you are travelling elsewhere you will need to check with the local authority.

This is in response to the current coronavirus/COVID-19 situation, and so we would advise all passholders to follow the government advice to follow social distancing and take particular care if they are in one of the vulnerable groups.