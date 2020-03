As a result of the ongoing situation with COVID-19, National Express Coventry will be making temporary changes to their timetables from Wednesday 25th March 2020.

Services 11, 16, 20, 539 and 580 will all operate a Saturday timetable on weekdays from 25th March. Service X30 will continue to operate a normal weekday timetable.

Further updates can be found on the National Express Coventry website.