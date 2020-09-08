Woodloes Park, Warwick

U.E
We are aware of a small encampent at this location. WCC Officers will visit the site in due course and decide on the next best steps in managing the encampment. Updates will follow here.
If you need Covid-19 related support please call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447.For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.
U.E
We are aware of a small encampent at this location. WCC Officers will visit the site in due course and decide on the next best steps in managing the encampment. Updates will follow here.