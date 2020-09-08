Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Woodloes Park, Warwick

We are aware of a small encampent at this location. WCC Officers will visit the site in due course and decide on the next best steps in managing the encampment. Updates will follow here. 

Published: 8th September 2020

