Loxley Road, Stratford-upon-Avon will be closed between 30th March and 6th April 2020 to facilitate cabling work.

During this time, Stagecoach service 15 will be unable to serve Knights Lane or Loxley Road, Tiddington. Passengers should use the next nearest stops on Bridge Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, or by Tiddington shops.

Further details and updates can be found on the Stagecoach website.

We apologise for any inconvenience.