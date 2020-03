Stratford District Council and Warwickshire County Council have taken the difficult decision to suspend the UBUS community transport service from Wed 18 March until further notice.

This decision follows the briefing from Government on Monday afternoon (16th March) asking over 70s to protect themselves from COVID-19 by staying at home.

We trust passengers understand that this decision has been made with their health in mind. We will provide an update when the service is available again.