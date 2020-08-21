Bus service affected by closure of School Street, Stockton - 26th August - 2nd September 2020

School Street, Stockton is due to be closed from Wednesday 26th August until Wednesday 2nd September.

During this time, Stagecoach service 63 will be unable to serve Stockton. Should you need to travel on the bus during the closure please make the journey via Taxi instead and your fare will be reimbursed in line with the Terms & Conditions below.

Terms & Conditions

Reimbursement will only be paid for journeys between the above dates, between Stockton and either Southam or Dunchurch where you can continue your journey, during the times that the bus normally operates only and any return journey under the same conditions. A receipt MUST be obtained from the Taxi company for the journey and sent to Passenger Transport Dept, Transport Operations, Warwickshire County Council, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, Warwickshire. CV34 4SX. Please include your name, address, contact telephone number and your bank details (bank name, sort code and account no). Please mark the envelope CONFIDENTIAL. Reimbursements will be paid via bank transfer as soon as possible. No reimbursement will be paid without an official receipt from a licenced Taxi company. Warwickshire County Council cannot be held responsible for any items lost in the post.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.