Rugby Cricket Ground, Webb Ellis Rd

Encampment
We are aware of an encampment at thic location. Rugby BC Steet Wardens have visited the site commence enforcement action as this group are believe to be land which is covered by the RBC injunction. Updates where appropriate will follow.
If you've been identified as extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 by the NHS and need to self-isolate, call 0800 408 1447 for support.Advice for everyone on coronavirus is available on our website or on 01926 410410.
Encampment
We are aware of an encampment at thic location. Rugby BC Steet Wardens have visited the site commence enforcement action as this group are believe to be land which is covered by the RBC injunction. Updates where appropriate will follow.