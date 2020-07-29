Coronavirus (Covid-19)

If you've been identified as extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 by the NHS and need to self-isolate, call 0800 408 1447 for support.

Advice for everyone on coronavirus is available on our website or on 01926 410410.

Farnborough, nr Gaydon

Encampment

We are aware of a medium size encampment at this location. The Police SNT will conduct very regular visits to this particular group and WCC Officers have visited in order to start the eviction proceedings.

Published: 29th July 2020

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed